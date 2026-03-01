|Location:
|The Winery at Manzanita - Bend
|Map:
|550 SW Industrial Way, #194, Bend, OR 97702
|Phone:
|971-3039674
|Email:
|info@bendwinebar.com
|Website:
|https://checkout.square.site/merchant/MLT7BXPSTY4HV/checkout/JOTKWYWB24IOAWNOY5QLR46N
|All Dates:
Spring Wine Club Pick-Up (Open to the public)
Our next Woof Pack Wine Club Pick-Up Party will be on Saturday, March 21st, 5 - 7 pm at our Bend location in the Box Factory. Join us or our Spring Taco Pick-Up Party! We're teaming up with the infamous El Sancho for an amazing taco bar. Free for Wine Club Members, $30 for non-members. Includes first glass of wine (White Pinot, Rose or 24 Pinot noir). RSVP required by 3/14/26. No refunds after 3/14/26. Members, please let us know if you are unable to make it. Live music with a great local artist that has been performing at our Thursday Vino & Vibes.
Fee: $30
Woof Pack Wine Club Pickup Party, 3/21/26, 5 - 7 pm at The Winery at Manzanita - Bend