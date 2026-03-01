Spring Wine Club Pick-Up (Open to the public)

Our next Woof Pack Wine Club Pick-Up Party will be on Saturday, March 21st, 5 - 7 pm at our Bend location in the Box Factory. Join us or our Spring Taco Pick-Up Party! We're teaming up with the infamous El Sancho for an amazing taco bar. Free for Wine Club Members, $30 for non-members. Includes first glass of wine (White Pinot, Rose or 24 Pinot noir). RSVP required by 3/14/26. No refunds after 3/14/26. Members, please let us know if you are unable to make it. Live music with a great local artist that has been performing at our Thursday Vino & Vibes.

Fee: $30