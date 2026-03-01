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Location:The Winery at Manzanita - Bend
Map:550 SW Industrial Way, #194, Bend, OR 97702
Phone: 971-3039674
Email:info@bendwinebar.com
Website:https://checkout.square.site/merchant/MLT7BXPSTY4HV/checkout/JOTKWYWB24IOAWNOY5QLR46N
All Dates:Mar 21, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Spring Wine Club Pick-Up (Open to the public)

Our next Woof Pack Wine Club Pick-Up Party will be on Saturday, March 21st, 5 - 7 pm at our Bend location in the Box Factory. Join us or our Spring Taco Pick-Up Party! We're teaming up with the infamous El Sancho for an amazing taco bar. Free for Wine Club Members, $30 for non-members. Includes first glass of wine (White Pinot, Rose or 24 Pinot noir). RSVP required by 3/14/26. No refunds after 3/14/26. Members, please let us know if you are unable to make it. Live music with a great local artist that has been performing at our Thursday Vino & Vibes.

 

Fee: $30

Woof Pack Wine Club Pickup Party, 3/21/26, 5 - 7 pm at The Winery at Manzanita - Bend

The Winery at Manzanita - Bend
The Winery at Manzanita - Bend 97702 550 SW Industrial Way, #194, Bend, OR 97702
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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