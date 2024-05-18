|Location:
Eagles Nest Reserve Tasting Room
|Map:
12995 NW Bishop Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97124
|Phone:
(425)213-2787
|Email:
info@eaglesnestreserve.com
|Website:
http://https://eaglesnestreserve.com/events/
|All Dates:
Spring Soirée & Wine Release
Join us in celebrating the arrival of spring and the reopening of our tasting room with new wines, live music and the excellent Comida Kin food truck! Food will be available between 4-7pm. This event doubles as our wine club pickup so head to our website to learn more about our memberships and sign up beforehand to pick up your spring release wines at the event.