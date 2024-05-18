 Calendar Home
Location:Eagles Nest Reserve Tasting Room
Map:12995 NW Bishop Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Phone: (425)213-2787
Email:info@eaglesnestreserve.com
Website:http://https://eaglesnestreserve.com/events/
All Dates:May 18, 2024 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Spring Soirée & Wine Release

Join us in celebrating the arrival of spring and the reopening of our tasting room with new wines, live music and the excellent Comida Kin food truck! Food will be available between 4-7pm. This event doubles as our wine club pickup so head to our website to learn more about our memberships and sign up beforehand to pick up your spring release wines at the event.

