|Brooks Winery
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|5034351278
|info@brookswinery.com
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/spring-planting-with-shannon-apr-8/
Spring Planting with Shannon
Join Brooks' Biodynamic Estate Gardener, Shannon Mayhew, in the greenhouse for seed starting, cuttings, and plant propagation with wine and stories.
Take home seeds and starts, and get tips from Shannon on how to prepare your garden for spring and summer. Wine is included with this experience.
Fee: $40
