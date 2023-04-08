 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/spring-planting-with-shannon-apr-8/
All Dates:Apr 8, 2023 9:30 am - 11:30 am

Spring Planting with Shannon

Join Brooks' Biodynamic Estate Gardener, Shannon Mayhew, in the greenhouse for seed starting, cuttings, and plant propagation with wine and stories.

Take home seeds and starts, and get tips from Shannon on how to prepare your garden for spring and summer. Wine is included with this experience.

 

Fee: $40

Join Brooks' Biodynamic Estate Gardener, Shannon Mayhew, in the greenhouse!

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
April (2023)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable