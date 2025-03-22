Spring Pickup Party

Join us at our Central Oregon tasting room, The Bend Wine Bar, located at the Box Factory near the Old Mill District, for a Spring Evening of deliciousness with Chef Violet Robles. Violet is a classically trained Cordon Bleu graduate, long-time restaurateur and also the manager of The Bend Wine Bar. Her courses will be expertly paired with our Spring Release for the Woof Pack and the recipes will accompany the wines. Open to the public, we'd love to show you what our wines from The Winery at Manzanita, Black Dog Vineyard and the Woof Pack Wine Club are all out. Plan on some live music and dancing to accompany the food and wine. We're looking to hosting you at The Bend Wine Bar or otherwise known as Manzanita East!