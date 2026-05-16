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Location:Carlton Winemakers Studio
Map:801 N Scott Street, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 5034258265
Email:info@northvalleyvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/north-valley-vineyards-dundee/event/603776/spring-into-the-cellar
All Dates:May 16, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Spring Into The Cellar

Join us in the cellar at The Carlton Winemaker's Studio for a special tasting event highlighting North Valley Reserve wines past and present to celebrate our May Release. Take a 'behind the scenes' look at where North Valley wines are made and taste some our favorite vintages of Reserve Pinot Noir and Chardonnay alongside complimentary hors d'oeuvres by Trellis! North Valley Wine Club Members will be able to pick up their shipments during this event and benefit from exclusive discounts on additional wine purchases as well. We kindly ask that all attendees are 21+ due to the nature of this venue.

Join us in the cellar at The Carlton Winemaker's Studio for a special tasting event1

Carlton Winemakers Studio
Carlton Winemakers Studio 97111 801 N Scott Street, Carlton, OR 97111
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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