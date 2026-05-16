Spring Into The Cellar

Join us in the cellar at The Carlton Winemaker's Studio for a special tasting event highlighting North Valley Reserve wines past and present to celebrate our May Release. Take a 'behind the scenes' look at where North Valley wines are made and taste some our favorite vintages of Reserve Pinot Noir and Chardonnay alongside complimentary hors d'oeuvres by Trellis! North Valley Wine Club Members will be able to pick up their shipments during this event and benefit from exclusive discounts on additional wine purchases as well. We kindly ask that all attendees are 21+ due to the nature of this venue.



