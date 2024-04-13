|Location:
|The Erin Hanson Gallery
|1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, OR 97128
|(503) 334-3670
|info@erinhanson.com
|http://https://www.erinhanson.com/Event/secondsaturday
Spring has Sprung, 2nd Saturday
You are invited to a unique and lovely afternoon at The Erin Hanson Gallery! Celebrate spring with vibrant art, delicious wine, and local pastries.
Enjoy Erin Hanson's impressionist paintings while sipping Merlot, Sparkling Rose, and Pinot Noir poured by Chris James Cellars, and nibbling on locally baked pastries.
Bring a friend or immerse yourself in the beauty of American landscapes as seen through Erin Hanson’s paintbrush.
Art by Erin Hanson
Wine tasting by Chris James Cellars
featuring Merlot, Sparkling Rose, Pinot Noir
Saturday, April 13th, 2024
1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
The Erin Hanson Gallery in McMinnville
1805 NE Colvin Ct
McMinnville, OR 97128
(503) 334-3670
Celebrate spring while immersing yourself in vibrant art and tasting local wines.