Spring has Sprung, 2nd Saturday

You are invited to a unique and lovely afternoon at The Erin Hanson Gallery! Celebrate spring with vibrant art, delicious wine, and local pastries.



Enjoy Erin Hanson's impressionist paintings while sipping Merlot, Sparkling Rose, and Pinot Noir poured by Chris James Cellars, and nibbling on locally baked pastries.



Bring a friend or immerse yourself in the beauty of American landscapes as seen through Erin Hanson’s paintbrush.



Art by Erin Hanson

Wine tasting by Chris James Cellars

featuring Merlot, Sparkling Rose, Pinot Noir



D A T E + T I M E

Saturday, April 13th, 2024

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



L O C A T I O N

The Erin Hanson Gallery in McMinnville

1805 NE Colvin Ct

McMinnville, OR 97128

(503) 334-3670