 Calendar Home
Location:The Erin Hanson Gallery
Map:1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 334-3670
Email:info@erinhanson.com
Website:http://https://www.erinhanson.com/Event/secondsaturday
All Dates:Apr 13, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Spring has Sprung, 2nd Saturday

You are invited to a unique and lovely afternoon at The Erin Hanson Gallery! Celebrate spring with vibrant art, delicious wine, and local pastries.

Enjoy Erin Hanson's impressionist paintings while sipping Merlot, Sparkling Rose, and Pinot Noir poured by Chris James Cellars, and nibbling on locally baked pastries.

Bring a friend or immerse yourself in the beauty of American landscapes as seen through Erin Hanson’s paintbrush.

Art by Erin Hanson
Wine tasting by Chris James Cellars
featuring Merlot, Sparkling Rose, Pinot Noir

D A T E + T I M E
Saturday, April 13th, 2024
1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

L O C A T I O N
The Erin Hanson Gallery in McMinnville
1805 NE Colvin Ct
McMinnville, OR 97128
(503) 334-3670

Celebrate spring while immersing yourself in vibrant art and tasting local wines.

The Erin Hanson Gallery
The Erin Hanson Gallery 97128 1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, OR 97128
April (2024)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable