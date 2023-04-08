|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|jenny@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
|All Dates:
Spring Fortune Eggstravaganza
Join us for wine tasting Saturday and Sunday, April 8th and 9th, and select an egg from our basket to see what fortune awaits you inside!
Will it be a quote or rhyme, a special treat, or maybe event a discount on wine? One thing we can promise is it won't be a chick!
Spring is here and good fortunes are waiting to hatch!