Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:jenny@yamhill.com
Website:http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
All Dates:Apr 8, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Apr 9, 2023 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Spring Fortune Eggstravaganza

Join us for wine tasting Saturday and Sunday, April 8th and 9th, and select an egg from our basket to see what fortune awaits you inside!

Will it be a quote or rhyme, a special treat, or maybe event a discount on wine? One thing we can promise is it won't be a chick!

Spring is here and good fortunes are waiting to hatch!

