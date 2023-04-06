 Calendar Home
Location:Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
Map:645 NE 3rd St., McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038521135
Email:beth@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://https://chrisjamescellars.orderport.net/wines/Events/Spring-Floral-Workshop
All Dates:Apr 6, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Spring Floral Workshop

Connect with nature and learn from a native Oregonian floral designer while you sip wine!

We are back for another segment of the workshop series, Spring Edition! Join us as we end the winter darkness with a Spring Floral Workshop taught by Skinnie_Rose_Design. Stacy will teach you how to curate the perfect centerpiece for your spring tablescape, as well as teaching you the grid technique on a clear glass vessel with colorful seasonal spring blooms.

All guests will leave with a beautiful centerpiece filled with Spring greens and local flowers that will without a doubt impress your friends and family!
Check out her work here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skinnie_rose_design


Tools provided:

- Vessel for your arrangement
- Foam for the base of your arrangement
- Floral cutters for on-site use

Date: Thursday 4/6
Time: 6-8pm
Location: Chris James Cellars - McMinnville
Floral Designer: Stacy with Skinnie Rose Design
Cost: $70 per person (includes all supplies needed and a flight of wine)
* Cancellations made within 48 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.

 

Fee: $70

Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
645 NE 3rd St., McMinnville, OR 97128
