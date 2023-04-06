Spring Floral Workshop

Connect with nature and learn from a native Oregonian floral designer while you sip wine!



We are back for another segment of the workshop series, Spring Edition! Join us as we end the winter darkness with a Spring Floral Workshop taught by Skinnie_Rose_Design. Stacy will teach you how to curate the perfect centerpiece for your spring tablescape, as well as teaching you the grid technique on a clear glass vessel with colorful seasonal spring blooms.



All guests will leave with a beautiful centerpiece filled with Spring greens and local flowers that will without a doubt impress your friends and family!

Check out her work here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skinnie_rose_design





Tools provided:



- Vessel for your arrangement

- Foam for the base of your arrangement

- Floral cutters for on-site use



Date: Thursday 4/6

Time: 6-8pm

Location: Chris James Cellars - McMinnville

Floral Designer: Stacy with Skinnie Rose Design

Cost: $70 per person (includes all supplies needed and a flight of wine)

* Cancellations made within 48 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.

Fee: $70