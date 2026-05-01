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Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd., Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5036625323
Email:sfvstaff@saffronfields.com
Website:https://saffronfields.com/product/spring-fling-market
All Dates:May 30, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Spring Fling Market

Celebrate the season with us at Saffron Fields Vineyard during our Spring Fling Market on May 30 from 12 - 3 PM.

Spend the afternoon browsing a curated selection of local vendors, enjoying live music, and soaking in the beauty of the vineyard as spring turns to summer. Whether you're searching for unique handmade goods, meeting local makers, or simply relaxing with friends, the Spring Fling Market offers the perfect way to spend a laid-back afternoon in wine country.

Wine will be available for purchase throughout the event, so you can sip while you shop and enjoy the music.

Bring your friends, explore the market, and celebrate spring at Saffron Fields.

Wine, music, and a special selection of local vendors!

Saffron Fields Vineyard
Saffron Fields Vineyard 18748 18748 NE Laughlin Rd., Yamhill, OR 97148
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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