Spring Fling Market

Celebrate the season with us at Saffron Fields Vineyard during our Spring Fling Market on May 30 from 12 - 3 PM.



Spend the afternoon browsing a curated selection of local vendors, enjoying live music, and soaking in the beauty of the vineyard as spring turns to summer. Whether you're searching for unique handmade goods, meeting local makers, or simply relaxing with friends, the Spring Fling Market offers the perfect way to spend a laid-back afternoon in wine country.



Wine will be available for purchase throughout the event, so you can sip while you shop and enjoy the music.



Bring your friends, explore the market, and celebrate spring at Saffron Fields.