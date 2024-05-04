 Calendar Home
Location:AssuredPartners for check in
Map:2000 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116
Phone: 5033573006
Email:hope@fgcchamber.org
Website:http://https://fgcchamber.org/24-spring-wine-walk/
All Dates:May 4, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Spring Downtown Wine Walk

Join us from 1-5pm for self guided wine tasting through over 15 shops. Your $25 ticket gets you a punch card for 10 - 1oz wine tastes, a logo glass, and a map of the event. You can choose your own adventure. This event is the Saturday before Mother's Day and the first weekend of Oregon Wine Month. Visit the website for specials being offered by the participating merchants in this event. Shop for mom or better yet take mom shopping!

 

Fee: $25.00

Over 15 Oregon Wineries will be pouring tastes at shopping locations in downtown Forest Grove

AssuredPartners for check in
AssuredPartners for check in 97116 2000 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116
May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable