Spring Downtown Wine Walk

Join us from 1-5pm for self guided wine tasting through over 15 shops. Your $25 ticket gets you a punch card for 10 - 1oz wine tastes, a logo glass, and a map of the event. You can choose your own adventure. This event is the Saturday before Mother's Day and the first weekend of Oregon Wine Month. Visit the website for specials being offered by the participating merchants in this event. Shop for mom or better yet take mom shopping!

