Woodshed Wine Company
9820 NE Worden HIll Road, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: (503) 687-4999
Email:info@woodshedwinecompany.com
All Dates:Mar 7, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mar 8, 2026 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Spring 2026 Wine Release Weekend

Stop by Woodshed Wine Company in Dundee, Oregon for complimentary tasting pours of our Spring 2026 wine releases, including the new 2023 vintage of Thirsty Boots Vineyard Chardonnay, 2021 Woodshed Vineyard Estate Pinot Noir, and 2015 Woodshed Vineyard Old Vine Pinot Noir. Reservations not required, just drop in and enjoy!

Woodshed Wine Company
