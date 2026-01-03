 Calendar Home
Location:Northwest Wine Studies Center
Map:215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-584-7254
Email:winestudies@chemeketa.edu
Website:https://www.chemeketacellars.com/industry-classes/
All Dates:Mar 13, 2026 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Sprayer Calibration - Spanish

Learn the fundamentals of properly calibrating sprayers for commercial vineyards. In this hands-on session, you’ll walk through the key calculations for air blast sprayers with a strong focus on accuracy and safety. You’ll practice determining tractor speed, observing spray patterns and pressure, and evaluating overall spray coverage. The class will also cover how to calculate total and actual nozzle output, sprayer volume delivery, and area coverage and how to safely and correctly prepare a spray mixture.

OPTIONAL: PESTICIDE CONTINUTING EDUCATION CREDITS (4) THROUGH ODA

 

Fee: $50

One-day sprayer calibration workshop - Spanish language instruction

