Sprayer Calibration - Spanish

Learn the fundamentals of properly calibrating sprayers for commercial vineyards. In this hands-on session, you’ll walk through the key calculations for air blast sprayers with a strong focus on accuracy and safety. You’ll practice determining tractor speed, observing spray patterns and pressure, and evaluating overall spray coverage. The class will also cover how to calculate total and actual nozzle output, sprayer volume delivery, and area coverage and how to safely and correctly prepare a spray mixture.



OPTIONAL: PESTICIDE CONTINUTING EDUCATION CREDITS (4) THROUGH ODA

Fee: $50