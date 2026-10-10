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Location:Dominio IV Farm
Map:11570 NE Intervale Rd., CARLTON, Oregon 97111
Phone: 9712617781
Email:katie@dominiowines.com
Website:http://11570 NE Intervale Rd.
All Dates:Oct 30, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Spooky Cinema in the Barn

The night before Halloween. Lights out in a 115-year-old barn. A spooky movie flashing on the screen. What could possibly go wrong? Join us (if you dare) for our first-ever Spooky Cinema in the Barn. We'll be watching George Romero's 1978 horror classic, Dawn of the Dead. We'll have wine and Miss Hannah's popcorn available for purchase, and a Scaredy Cat Lounge downstairs for the fainthearted among us.Unlike a traditional movie theater, outside snacks are encouraged! 21+ only. Arrive as early as 5:30 to grab your wine and seat. Free to attend - RSVP on our website.

A spooky movie night in the hayloft of Dominio IV's turn-of-the-century barn!

Dominio IV Farm
Dominio IV Farm 11570 11570 NE Intervale Rd., CARLTON, Oregon 97111
October (2026)
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