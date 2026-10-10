Spooky Cinema in the Barn

The night before Halloween. Lights out in a 115-year-old barn. A spooky movie flashing on the screen. What could possibly go wrong? Join us (if you dare) for our first-ever Spooky Cinema in the Barn. We'll be watching George Romero's 1978 horror classic, Dawn of the Dead. We'll have wine and Miss Hannah's popcorn available for purchase, and a Scaredy Cat Lounge downstairs for the fainthearted among us.Unlike a traditional movie theater, outside snacks are encouraged! 21+ only. Arrive as early as 5:30 to grab your wine and seat. Free to attend - RSVP on our website.