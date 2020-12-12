 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 5414596060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://www.reustlevineyards.com
All Dates:Dec 12, 2020 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Special Release - 2018 Late Harvest Riesling

This is the classic dessert wine. Sweet...but not too sweet. It has nice acidity that allows it to pair nicely with fruits, cheeses, and many desserts.

 

Fee: $0.00

Wine & Entertainment; Wine & Food

