|Location:
|Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
|Map:
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|Phone:
|5414596060
|Email:
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://www.reustlevineyards.com
|All Dates:
Special Release - 2018 Late Harvest Riesling
This is the classic dessert wine. Sweet...but not too sweet. It has nice acidity that allows it to pair nicely with fruits, cheeses, and many desserts.
Fee: $0.00
Special Release - 2018 Late Harvest Riesling
Wine & Entertainment; Wine & Food
Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 97471 960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471