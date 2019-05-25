Special Library Tasting

Seatings available on the hour from 10 am to 3pm - by appointment only.



This event highlights our 2012 Library Release. The 2012 Pinot Noirs were some of the most compelling wines to come out of Oregon, rivaling the outstanding 2008s. Bergström Wines received over 20 scores between 90-95 points from the three most powerful publications in fine wine (Robert Parker, Wine Spectator and Vinous). During this hosted, seated tasting, you will be treated to a special flight of library wines, as well as a few current releases highlighting the outstanding, consistent quality of Bergström Wines.



This tasting will be by appointment and seating will be limited. $60 per person or $40 per club member, up to four, with each Bergström Club Membership. Enjoy two tastings with our compliments upon the purchase of a 12-bottle case of featured wines.

Fee: $60