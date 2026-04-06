 Calendar Home
Location:Carnegie Room at McMinnville Public Library
Map:225 NW Adams St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Email:secretary@zerowastemcminnville.com
Website:https://www.zerowastemcminnville.com/event-details-registration/bubble-rap-speaker-series-recycling-agricultural-plastic-waste
All Dates:Apr 6, 2026 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Speaker Series: Recycling Agricultural Plastic Waste

Join us at 6:30pm in the Carnegie Room of the McMinnville Public Library on April 6th.

Growers, home gardeners, and YOU will have the opportunity to delve into the important topic of agricultural plastic waste management and recycling at Agri-Plas, located Brooks. This facility plays a crucial role in addressing the environmental challenges posed by plastic waste in the agricultural sector. By recycling agricultural plastics, Agri-Plas not only helps to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills but also contributes to a more sustainable future for farming and gardening practices.

About the speaker, Allen Harold Jongsma (Vice-President and Owner of Agri-Plas Inc.):
Allen has been in the recycling business for over 24 years. His wife, Dari, started Agri-Plas Inc. in 2002. Agri-Plas recycles many different plastic items but is contracted through the Ag Container Recycle Council to recycle pesticide containers. Jongsma also works closely with the Oregon Nursery Association to provide recycling services to our local nurseries. Prior to the recycling business, Allen came from a line of dairy farmers. Allen grew up on the farm understanding what it takes to be a farmer, including the good and bad that comes with it.

Visit their website to learn more, https://agriplasinc.wordpress.com/

Together, we can work towards a cleaner, greener future through responsible recycling and waste management.

This presentation is a part of Zero Waste McMinnville's Bubble Rap Speaker Series, where on the first Monday of each month we will meet to learn about sustainable and zero-waste practices happening in McMinnville. Talks start at 6:30pm at the McMinnville Public Library in the Carnegie Room.

 

Fee: $0

Learn how to address the environmental challenges posed by plastic agricultural waste.

Carnegie Room at McMinnville Public Library
Carnegie Room at McMinnville Public Library 97128 225 NW Adams St, McMinnville, OR 97128
April (2026)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable