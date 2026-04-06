Speaker Series: Recycling Agricultural Plastic Waste

Join us at 6:30pm in the Carnegie Room of the McMinnville Public Library on April 6th.



Growers, home gardeners, and YOU will have the opportunity to delve into the important topic of agricultural plastic waste management and recycling at Agri-Plas, located Brooks. This facility plays a crucial role in addressing the environmental challenges posed by plastic waste in the agricultural sector. By recycling agricultural plastics, Agri-Plas not only helps to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills but also contributes to a more sustainable future for farming and gardening practices.



About the speaker, Allen Harold Jongsma (Vice-President and Owner of Agri-Plas Inc.):

Allen has been in the recycling business for over 24 years. His wife, Dari, started Agri-Plas Inc. in 2002. Agri-Plas recycles many different plastic items but is contracted through the Ag Container Recycle Council to recycle pesticide containers. Jongsma also works closely with the Oregon Nursery Association to provide recycling services to our local nurseries. Prior to the recycling business, Allen came from a line of dairy farmers. Allen grew up on the farm understanding what it takes to be a farmer, including the good and bad that comes with it.



Visit their website to learn more, https://agriplasinc.wordpress.com/



Together, we can work towards a cleaner, greener future through responsible recycling and waste management.



This presentation is a part of Zero Waste McMinnville's Bubble Rap Speaker Series, where on the first Monday of each month we will meet to learn about sustainable and zero-waste practices happening in McMinnville. Talks start at 6:30pm at the McMinnville Public Library in the Carnegie Room.

Fee: $0