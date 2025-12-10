Sparkling Wine Soiree at Amaterra

Join Amaterra Winery for a spectacular holiday soiree! Guests will enjoy a curated selection of sparkling wines from Amaterra and some of their favorite producers around the world. Make a reservation for dinner at the restaurant, then continue the festivities with this sparkling wine experience. Light bites will be provided to complement the wines and a live DJ will be spinning vinyl throughout the evening to set the perfect holiday mood. ‘Tis the season to sip, savor, and celebrate!