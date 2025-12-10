|Location:
|Amaterra Winery
|Map:
|8150 SW Swede Hill Drive, Portland, OR 97225
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/amaterrawinery/event/525475/sparkling-wine-soiree
|All Dates:
Sparkling Wine Soiree at Amaterra
Join Amaterra Winery for a spectacular holiday soiree! Guests will enjoy a curated selection of sparkling wines from Amaterra and some of their favorite producers around the world. Make a reservation for dinner at the restaurant, then continue the festivities with this sparkling wine experience. Light bites will be provided to complement the wines and a live DJ will be spinning vinyl throughout the evening to set the perfect holiday mood. ‘Tis the season to sip, savor, and celebrate!
Celebrate the holidays with Amaterra Winery at their Sparkling Wine Soiree!