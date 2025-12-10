 Calendar Home
Location:Amaterra Winery
Map:8150 SW Swede Hill Drive, Portland, OR 97225
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/amaterrawinery/event/525475/sparkling-wine-soiree
All Dates:Dec 20, 2025 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Sparkling Wine Soiree at Amaterra

Join Amaterra Winery for a spectacular holiday soiree! Guests will enjoy a curated selection of sparkling wines from Amaterra and some of their favorite producers around the world. Make a reservation for dinner at the restaurant, then continue the festivities with this sparkling wine experience. Light bites will be provided to complement the wines and a live DJ will be spinning vinyl throughout the evening to set the perfect holiday mood. ‘Tis the season to sip, savor, and celebrate!

Celebrate the holidays with Amaterra Winery at their Sparkling Wine Soiree!

Amaterra Winery
Amaterra Winery 97225 8150 SW Swede Hill Drive, Portland, OR 97225
December (2025)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable