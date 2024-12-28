Sparkling Wine Soiree at Amaterra

Join Amaterra Winery for a spectacular holiday soiree! Guests will enjoy sparkling wines from Amaterra and fellow winemaker friends in the valley. Make a reservation for dinner at the restaurant, then continue the festivities with this sparkling wine experience. Food will be available a la carte, with complimentary popcorn to refresh your palate. ‘Tis the season to sip, savor, and celebrate!

Fee: $60