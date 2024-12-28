|Location:
|Amaterra Winery
|Map:
|8150 SW Swede Hill Drive, Portland, Oregon 97225
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/amaterrawinery/event/495813/sparkling-wine-soiree?utm_source=OWP&utm_medium=Calendar&utm_campaign=SparkleSoiree&utm_id=Sparkle24
|All Dates:
Sparkling Wine Soiree at Amaterra
Join Amaterra Winery for a spectacular holiday soiree! Guests will enjoy sparkling wines from Amaterra and fellow winemaker friends in the valley. Make a reservation for dinner at the restaurant, then continue the festivities with this sparkling wine experience. Food will be available a la carte, with complimentary popcorn to refresh your palate. ‘Tis the season to sip, savor, and celebrate!
Fee: $60
This event is token-based. Each ticket has five tokens, additional tokens may be purchased.