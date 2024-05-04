Sparkling Wine Release & Derby Day Party

A party almost four years in the making, the unveiling of Arabilis' inaugural traditional method sparkling wines promises to be an event to remember. On May 4, 2024, wine enthusiasts and aficionados are cordially invited to the much-anticipated release party, hosted at the picturesque Stillwater building in McMinnville.



Arabilis, founded by Allison and Kenny McMahon, means "farmable or arable land" and embodies a close partnership with farmers and an aspiration to own a vineyard someday. Allison and Kenny, a dynamic husband-wife team, discovered their shared passion for wine during their graduate studies, laying the foundation for their journey into winemaking.



Winemaker Kenny McMahon, has established himself as an expert in the sparkling winemaking field, having studied the key steps in traditional sparkling method winemaking for his PhD and through the rigor with which he has continued his learning and practice since.



This release marks a significant milestone in Arabilis' journey, showcasing their dedication to crafting wines of unparalleled quality and distinction.



The event will include tasting the sparkling wines as well as a delicious still rosé, all paired with mouthwatering Kentucky-inspired bites with a PNW twist.



Dress up in your most fun Derby Day attire and join the celebration! Plus, why not grab a few bottles to take home and enjoy while watching the race and stock up for the summer?



Get your tickets now and let’s make some memories together!



Event Details:



Date: May 4, 2024

Time: 11 am - 1 pm or 1 pm - 3 pm

Location: Stillwater (455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, OR)

Ticket Price: $40

Club Member Pricing:

$10 (12-bottle club members)

$20 (6-bottle club members)

$30 (3-bottle club members)

