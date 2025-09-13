Sparkling Wine Dinner

Join Fairsing Vineyard and celebrate the release of its first sparkling wine, the Fairsing Vineyard 2022 Vintage Blanc de Blanc.



Enjoy hearty culinary selections, including a starter, warm salad, PNW surf and turf platters, seasonal roasted vegetables, and an interactive dessert bar.



In celebration of Fairsing Vineyard's 20th Anniversary, the dinner will include library wines, fall favorites, and hidden gems for this sparkling evening.



The evening begins at 6 pm. Reservations are $175 per person and $150 for Club members and their guests. Reserve by September 1, 2025.



Connect with the Fairsing hospitality team 503.560.8266 with any questions.

Fee: $175 pp | $150 Club and guests