 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-538-7625
Email:tastingroom@rocowinery.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/rocowinery/event/527336/sparkling-wine-dinner
All Dates:Jun 21, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Sparkling Wine Dinner

We invite you to join us in the ROCO gardens for an enchanting food and wine experience with Associate Winemaker, Jarod Sleet. You’ll enjoy a 4-course dinner prepared by Chef Heather Ciprani of Flower and Bone Supply. Each course will be perfectly paired with RMS Sparkling Wines:

Course 1:
Roasted Asparagus Salad
With frisée, shaved manchego and hazelnut & miso vinaigrette

Course 2:
Slow-Roasted Salmon
With wild dandelion herbal oil, Japanese sweet potatoes topped with roasted cherries

Course 3:
Grilled Skirt Steak
With charred scallion salsa verde, roasted carrots

Course 4:
Roasted Bone Marrow Ice Cream
With drunken cherry purée and lemon, rosemary, sea salt and olive oil shortbread and lemon amaretti

$150 per person
Club Member savings of 15-25% will be applied based on club tier.



Club members, please use the email address associated with your club membership to secure your discount.

NOTICE OF FILMING AND PHOTOGRAPHY

Please note when you attend this event, you enter an area where photography, audio, and video recording may occur. By entering the event premises, you consent to such recording media and its release, publication, exhibition or reproduction. Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.

 

Fee: $150

Tickets for our highly anticipated Sparkling Wine Dinner are now available!

ROCO Winery
ROCO Winery 13260 13260 NE Red Hills Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
June (2025)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable