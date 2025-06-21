Sparkling Wine Dinner

We invite you to join us in the ROCO gardens for an enchanting food and wine experience with Associate Winemaker, Jarod Sleet. You’ll enjoy a 4-course dinner prepared by Chef Heather Ciprani of Flower and Bone Supply. Each course will be perfectly paired with RMS Sparkling Wines:



Course 1:

Roasted Asparagus Salad

With frisée, shaved manchego and hazelnut & miso vinaigrette



Course 2:

Slow-Roasted Salmon

With wild dandelion herbal oil, Japanese sweet potatoes topped with roasted cherries



Course 3:

Grilled Skirt Steak

With charred scallion salsa verde, roasted carrots



Course 4:

Roasted Bone Marrow Ice Cream

With drunken cherry purée and lemon, rosemary, sea salt and olive oil shortbread and lemon amaretti



$150 per person

Club Member savings of 15-25% will be applied based on club tier.







Club members, please use the email address associated with your club membership to secure your discount.



NOTICE OF FILMING AND PHOTOGRAPHY



Please note when you attend this event, you enter an area where photography, audio, and video recording may occur. By entering the event premises, you consent to such recording media and its release, publication, exhibition or reproduction. Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.

Fee: $150