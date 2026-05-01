|Location:
|De Ponte Cellars
|Map:
|17545 NE Archery Summit Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|(503) 864-3698
|Email:
|info@depontecellars.com
|Website:
|http://www.depontecellars.com
|All Dates:
Sparkling Tasting Flight
For the weekend days during the summer come taste through our new sparkling flight. This flight features our four traditional method sparkling wines. Start with the 2022 Sparkling Melon de Bourgogne, followed by the 2018 Blanc de Blanc and 2018 Blanc de Noir and finish with the 2015 Extended Tirage Blanc de Noir.
Fee: $30
A new option for a tasting flight featuring our four sparkling wines.