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Location:De Ponte Cellars
Map:17545 NE Archery Summit Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: (503) 864-3698
Email:info@depontecellars.com
Website:http://www.depontecellars.com
All Dates:May 30, 2026 - Aug 30, 2026 Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer

Sparkling Tasting Flight

For the weekend days during the summer come taste through our new sparkling flight. This flight features our four traditional method sparkling wines. Start with the 2022 Sparkling Melon de Bourgogne, followed by the 2018 Blanc de Blanc and 2018 Blanc de Noir and finish with the 2015 Extended Tirage Blanc de Noir.

 

Fee: $30

A new option for a tasting flight featuring our four sparkling wines.

De Ponte Cellars
De Ponte Cellars 17545 17545 NE Archery Summit Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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