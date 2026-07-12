Sparkling Summer Open House at Domaine Willamette

Relax and join us for a summer afternoon on Sunday, July 12, from 2 pm to 6 pm. Enjoy an open house featuring leisurely wine tasting, live music and sweeping views from our home in the Dundee Hills.



Wine stations will be spread throughout the property, with live music on the patio. A special menu will be available for additional purchase from 2 pm to 5 pm. Open seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.



Tickets are $40 for guests and include a passport to taste five wines along with a $10 bottle credit to use during the event.



Tickets are $32 for Club Members and $30 for Owners and include a $25 wine credit to be used at the event towards a bottle of wine.



Please note that our tasting room will close earlier in the day for a private Owner event and will reopen for the open house at 2 pm.

Fee: $40