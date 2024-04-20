Sparkling Rose Release Party

Celebrate with us!



April 20th, we are throwing a party for the release of our first-ever Sparkling Rosé. Not only will you taste this fun sparkling wine on its own, but you will also get to taste two wine cocktails to ensure you have many ways to enjoy the Knudsen Vineyards 2023 Sparkling Rosé.



Ewing Young will be onsite creating a magical craft wine cocktail. AND while you are here, you get to experience the delectable donuts from Donut Drop. (one serving per ticket)



After your tasting, hang out and enjoy a glass while taking in the epic views of the Dundee Hills from one of the oldest and most historic vineyards in the Willamette Valley.



If you are bringing children, please add on the Kids option. You do not have to buy a ticket to the event for them.

Fee: $25