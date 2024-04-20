 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/466717/sparkling-rose-release-event
All Dates:Apr 20, 2024

Sparkling Rose Release Party

Celebrate with us!

April 20th, we are throwing a party for the release of our first-ever Sparkling Rosé. Not only will you taste this fun sparkling wine on its own, but you will also get to taste two wine cocktails to ensure you have many ways to enjoy the Knudsen Vineyards 2023 Sparkling Rosé.

Ewing Young will be onsite creating a magical craft wine cocktail. AND while you are here, you get to experience the delectable donuts from Donut Drop. (one serving per ticket)

After your tasting, hang out and enjoy a glass while taking in the epic views of the Dundee Hills from one of the oldest and most historic vineyards in the Willamette Valley.

If you are bringing children, please add on the Kids option. You do not have to buy a ticket to the event for them.

 

Fee: $25

Celebrate with us!April 20th, we are throwing a party for the release of our first-ever Sparkling Rosé. Not only will you taste this fun sparkling wine on its own, but you will also get to taste two wine cocktails to ensure you have many ways to enjoy the Knudsen Vineyards 2023 Sparkling Rosé.Ewing Young will be onsite creating a magical craft wine cocktail. AND while you are here, you ...
Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
April (2024)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable