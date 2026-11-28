|Location:
|Dobbes Family Winery
|Map:
|240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|info@dobbesfamilywinery.com
|Website:
|https://dobbesfamilywinery.com/events/
|All Dates:
Sparkling Red Release
Join us Thanksgiving weekend as we toast to a first at Dobbes Family Winery: the release of our very first sparkling red wine, crafted from 100% Syrah. Enjoy a flight of our wines throughout your tasting, then finish with a special bonus pour of this unique new release. Festive, unexpected, and made for celebrating, it’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.
Fee: $25
Join us Thanksgiving weekend as we toast to a first at Dobbes Family Winery: the release of our very first sparkling red wine, crafted from 100% Syrah.