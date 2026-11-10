Sparkling Red Release

Join us Thanksgiving weekend as we toast to a first at Dobbes Family Winery: the release of our very first sparkling red wine, crafted from 100% Syrah. Enjoy a flight of our wines throughout your tasting, then finish with a special bonus pour of this unique new release. Festive, unexpected, and made for celebrating, it’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Fee: $25