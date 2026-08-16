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Location:Oregon Garden Resort
Map:895 W Main St, Silverton, Oregon 97381
Phone: 5038742500
Email:concierge@oregongardenresort.com
Website:https://www.oregongardenresort.com/sparklingbrunch
All Dates:Aug 16, 2026 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Sparkling Pairing Brunch - The Farm on Golden Hill

Join us at the Oregon Garden Resort for a sparkling brunch pairing experience featuring The Farm on Golden Hill, in the beautiful Wedding Garden. This relaxed yet elevated outdoor event celebrates the art of pairing exceptional cuisine with thoughtfully selected sparkling wines.

Guests will enjoy a curated four-course brunch menu, expertly paired with sparkling wines from The Farm on Golden Hill. The experience will be guided by the winery owner, who will share tasting notes and stories behind each pour.

 

Fee: $59 per person, plus 20% gratuity.

Join us at the Oregon Garden Resort for a sparkling brunch pairing experience!

Oregon Garden Resort
Oregon Garden Resort 97381 895 W Main St, Silverton, Oregon 97381
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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