Sparkling Pairing Brunch - The Farm on Golden Hill

Join us at the Oregon Garden Resort for a sparkling brunch pairing experience featuring The Farm on Golden Hill, in the beautiful Wedding Garden. This relaxed yet elevated outdoor event celebrates the art of pairing exceptional cuisine with thoughtfully selected sparkling wines.



Guests will enjoy a curated four-course brunch menu, expertly paired with sparkling wines from The Farm on Golden Hill. The experience will be guided by the winery owner, who will share tasting notes and stories behind each pour.

Fee: $59 per person, plus 20% gratuity.