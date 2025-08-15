 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,
All Dates:Aug 15, 2025 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Spanish Tapas Cooking Class & Wine Pairing

Join us for a hands-on Spanish Tapas Cooking Class taught by Chef Amy Civica, perfectly paired with wine tasting hosted by Boyd Teegarden, owner and winemaker of Natalie’s Estate Winery. Discover the bold flavors and festive spirit of Spain as we guide you through the art of creating classic tapas—from sizzling Gambas al Ajillo to savory Patatas Bravas and more!

What to Expect:
Interactive cooking experience with a professional chef
Learn four traditional Spanish tapas recipes
Handcrafted wine paired with each tapas dish
Dining on your creations
Recipes to take home and impress your friends!

Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or just love a good Spanish dish, this evening is the perfect blend of education, flavor, and fun!

Bring your appetite and your sense of adventure – We will serve up the wine and the spice! You will enjoy this selection of tapas and the paired wines of Natalie’s Estate Winery as you sip, sizzle, and savor your way through Spain’s most iconic small plates and scrumptious paired wines.

 

Fee: $85 per person/$75 Cellar Club

An Evening of Spanish Tapas, Wine & Culinary Delight

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable