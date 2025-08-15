Spanish Tapas Cooking Class & Wine Pairing

Join us for a hands-on Spanish Tapas Cooking Class taught by Chef Amy Civica, perfectly paired with wine tasting hosted by Boyd Teegarden, owner and winemaker of Natalie’s Estate Winery. Discover the bold flavors and festive spirit of Spain as we guide you through the art of creating classic tapas—from sizzling Gambas al Ajillo to savory Patatas Bravas and more!



What to Expect:

Interactive cooking experience with a professional chef

Learn four traditional Spanish tapas recipes

Handcrafted wine paired with each tapas dish

Dining on your creations

Recipes to take home and impress your friends!



Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or just love a good Spanish dish, this evening is the perfect blend of education, flavor, and fun!



Bring your appetite and your sense of adventure – We will serve up the wine and the spice! You will enjoy this selection of tapas and the paired wines of Natalie’s Estate Winery as you sip, sizzle, and savor your way through Spain’s most iconic small plates and scrumptious paired wines.





Fee: $85 per person/$75 Cellar Club