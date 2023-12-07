|Location:
|Schmidt Family Vineyards
|Map:
|330 Kubli Rd., Grants Pass, OR 97527
|Email:
|events@womeninwineoregon.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.womeninwineoregon.com/events
|All Dates:
Southern Oregon Holiday Party
Women in Wine Oregon is dedicated to empowering women in the wine industry through networking and community. Our upcoming holiday parties are the perfect way to celebrate and connect with other industry professionals. Buy your tickets now and enjoy two glasses of wine, delicious light bites, and a fun photo booth that will capture the connections you’ll make.
Fee: $40 (non-members), $30 (members)
