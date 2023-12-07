 Calendar Home
Location:Schmidt Family Vineyards
Map:330 Kubli Rd., Grants Pass, OR 97527
Email:events@womeninwineoregon.com
Website:http://https://www.womeninwineoregon.com/events
All Dates:Dec 7, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Southern Oregon Holiday Party


Women in Wine Oregon is dedicated to empowering women in the wine industry through networking and community. Our upcoming holiday parties are the perfect way to celebrate and connect with other industry professionals. Buy your tickets now and enjoy two glasses of wine, delicious light bites, and a fun photo booth that will capture the connections you’ll make.

 

Fee: $40 (non-members), $30 (members)

Women in Wine Annual Holiday Party in Southern Oregon!

Schmidt Family Vineyards
330 Kubli Rd., Grants Pass, OR 97527
