Sounds of Unknowing Listening Party

At this dual release party and listening party, taste Dominio IV's 2023 "Path of the Unknowing" Sauvignon Blanc while hearing how it was made. Ticket price includes admission to the listening party and Q&A with winemaker Patrick Reuter and documentarian Megan Hattie Stahl, access to the full audio documentary after the event, a glass of the 2023 "Path of the Unknowing" Sauvignon Blanc, and small pairing bites.

Fee: $25/person