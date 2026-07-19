|Location:
|Airlie Winery Pavilion
|Map:
|15305 Dunn Forest Rd, Monmouth, Oregon 97361-9570
|Phone:
|5038386013
|Email:
|airlie@airliewinery.com
|Website:
|https://airliewinery.orderport.net/wines/Tickets
|All Dates:
Sounds of Summer Concert Series
Wild Hog in the Woods - 5 to 7:30 pm, Sunday July 19
The Wild Hogs play kickin’ new and used Stringband music with a fresh Oregon twist, original instrumentation and a love of fun.
El Pique Food Truck will be serving up some delicious food! Bring your appetite!
Order tickets in advance at- https://airliewinery.orderport.net/wines/Tickets
Fee: $10
Wild Hog in the Woods El Pique Food Truck