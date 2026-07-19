Sounds of Summer Concert Series

Wild Hog in the Woods - 5 to 7:30 pm, Sunday July 19



The Wild Hogs play kickin’ new and used Stringband music with a fresh Oregon twist, original instrumentation and a love of fun.



El Pique Food Truck will be serving up some delicious food! Bring your appetite!



Order tickets in advance at- https://airliewinery.orderport.net/wines/Tickets

Fee: $10