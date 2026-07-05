Sounds of Summer Concert Series

The Root Vegetables will play from 5 to 7:30 pm, Sunday July 5th



"Just as the wildebeest trek hundreds of miles across the scorching sub-Saharan savanna to access fresher pastures, you too will find yourself drawn to the swell, soulful, seductive, and simply smashing sounds of The Root Vegetables. They have been grooving along nicely since the agricultural revolution, and show no signs of slowing. Just like sub-tropospheric rhizomes, the funky music of the Root Vegetables is organic, earthy, convivial, and always fresh."



El Pique Food Truck will be serving up some delicious food! Bring your appetite!



Order tickets in advance at- https://airliewinery.orderport.net/wines/Tickets

Fee: $10