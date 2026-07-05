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Location:Airlie Winery Pavilion
Map:15305 Dunn Forest Rd, Monmouth, Oregon 97361-9570
Phone: 5038386013
Email:airlie@airliewinery.com
Website:https://airliewinery.orderport.net/wines/Tickets
All Dates:Jul 5, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Sounds of Summer Concert Series

The Root Vegetables will play from 5 to 7:30 pm, Sunday July 5th

"Just as the wildebeest trek hundreds of miles across the scorching sub-Saharan savanna to access fresher pastures, you too will find yourself drawn to the swell, soulful, seductive, and simply smashing sounds of The Root Vegetables. They have been grooving along nicely since the agricultural revolution, and show no signs of slowing. Just like sub-tropospheric rhizomes, the funky music of the Root Vegetables is organic, earthy, convivial, and always fresh."

El Pique Food Truck will be serving up some delicious food! Bring your appetite!

Order tickets in advance at- https://airliewinery.orderport.net/wines/Tickets

 

Fee: $10

Root Vegetables El Pique Food Truck

Airlie Winery Pavilion
Airlie Winery Pavilion 15305 15305 Dunn Forest Rd, Monmouth, Oregon 97361-9570
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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