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Location:Airlie Winery Pavilion
Map:15305 Dunn Forest Rd, Monmouth, Oregon 97361-9570
Phone: 5038386013
Email:airlie@airliewinery.com
Website:https://airliewinery.orderport.net/wines/Tickets
All Dates:Jun 14, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Sounds of Summer Concert Series

Cooper Hollow Jazztet will play from 5 to 7:30 pm, Sunday June 14

Exploring the many channels of the jazz mainstream, both new and old.

Order tickets in advance at- https://airliewinery.orderport.net/wines/Tickets

 

Fee: $10

Cooper Hollow Jazztet June 14, 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM

Airlie Winery Pavilion
Airlie Winery Pavilion 15305 15305 Dunn Forest Rd, Monmouth, Oregon 97361-9570
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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