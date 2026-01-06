|Location:
|Airlie Winery
|Map:
|15305 Dunn Forest Rd, Monmouth, OR 97361
|All Dates:
Sounds of Summer Concert Series
Sounds of Summer Concert Series:
6/7; Ty Curtis, Blues-Rock band.
6/14; Cooper Hollow Jazztet, new and old mainstream jazz. 6/28; The Brutal Bridges, Corvallis based singer-songwriters blending rockabilly, indie and alternative.
7/5; The Root Vegetables, Soul, funk and Reggae.
7/19; Wild Hog, String band with a fresh Oregon twist.
7/26; DTW Lite, classic Jazz Quartet.
8/2; Bill Beach & Brasil Beat, Brazilian Blues and Jazz.
8/16; Vianna Bergeron, Brazilian Jazz with Grindz Hawaiian Food Truck.
8/30; Ty Curtis, Blues-Rock band.
Cost: $10.
Bring your picnics, lawn chairs, kids and dogs for live music on our outdoor pavilion all summer long. We will be joined by El Pique food truck, so come hungry and as always, wine will be available for sale by the bottle or the glass.