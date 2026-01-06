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Location:Airlie Winery
Map:15305 Dunn Forest Rd, Monmouth, OR 97361
All Dates:Jun 7, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Jun 14, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Jun 21, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Jun 28, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Jul 5, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Jul 12, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Jul 19, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Jul 26, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Aug 2, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Aug 9, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Aug 16, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Aug 23, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Aug 30, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Sounds of Summer Concert Series

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 

6/7; Ty Curtis, Blues-Rock band. 

6/14; Cooper Hollow Jazztet, new and old mainstream jazz. 6/28; The Brutal Bridges, Corvallis based singer-songwriters blending rockabilly, indie and alternative. 

7/5; The Root Vegetables, Soul, funk and Reggae. 

7/19; Wild Hog, String band with a fresh Oregon twist. 

7/26; DTW Lite, classic Jazz Quartet. 

8/2; Bill Beach & Brasil Beat, Brazilian Blues and Jazz

8/16; Vianna Bergeron, Brazilian Jazz with Grindz Hawaiian Food Truck

8/30; Ty Curtis, Blues-Rock band. 

Cost: $10   

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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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