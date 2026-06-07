Sounds of Summer Concert Series

Ty Curtis commands attention in the blues genre. With a voice that echoes with depth and guitar skills that mesmerize he's released 8 albums to date even sharing the stage with big names like George Thorogood, The Doobie Brothers, and blues legend Robert Cray. Backed by a seasoned talented band, including David Kahl on bass, and Richard Lawrence on drums, his music is captivating and heartfelt. Their latest album, "Ascendant Blues," continues to impress fans old and new. If you’ve seen Ty Curtis before, then be prepared for what others have said; that, as good as he is, there is now an elevated quality about seeing him performing, especially with this band. If you’ve never had the pleasure, prepare yourselves; you’re about to embark on a memorable journey. More info at tycurtis.net Lawn chairs encouraged. Advanced ticket purchase appreciated. https://airliewinery.orderport.net/wines/Tickets

Fee: $10