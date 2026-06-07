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Location:Airlie Winery Pavilion
Map:15305 Dunn Forest Rd, Monmouth, Oregon 97361-9570
Phone: 5038386013
Email:airlie@airliewinery.com
Website:https://airliewinery.orderport.net/wines/Tickets
All Dates:Jun 7, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Sounds of Summer Concert Series

Ty Curtis commands attention in the blues genre. With a voice that echoes with depth and guitar skills that mesmerize he's released 8 albums to date even sharing the stage with big names like George Thorogood, The Doobie Brothers, and blues legend Robert Cray. Backed by a seasoned talented band, including David Kahl on bass, and Richard Lawrence on drums, his music is captivating and heartfelt. Their latest album, "Ascendant Blues," continues to impress fans old and new. If you’ve seen Ty Curtis before, then be prepared for what others have said; that, as good as he is, there is now an elevated quality about seeing him performing, especially with this band. If you’ve never had the pleasure, prepare yourselves; you’re about to embark on a memorable journey. More info at tycurtis.net Lawn chairs encouraged. Advanced ticket purchase appreciated. https://airliewinery.orderport.net/wines/Tickets

 

Fee: $10

Ty Curtis: June 7th from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM El Pique Food Truck- Street tacos and more!

Airlie Winery Pavilion
Airlie Winery Pavilion 15305 15305 Dunn Forest Rd, Monmouth, Oregon 97361-9570
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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