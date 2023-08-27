|Location:
|Youngberg Hill Winery
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5034722727
|Email:
|carrie@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/414111/sounds-of-summer-at-youngberg-hill-2023
|All Dates:
Sounds of Summer at Youngberg Hill
Sounds of Summer
Featuring Aaron Meyer and Friends
A benefit for Linfield College Music Programs
Sponsored by Bernards, CPA
Dave Franey Electric, LLC and Lum’s Auto Center
Attendees agree to follow all OHA Safety Guidelines
Lawn Seating – Bring Chairs
Wine Bar
Pre-ordered food and dessert from The Wandering Vine is available for order with your ticket purchase.
Outside Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages Welcome.
For more information or to purchase tickets in advance:
503-472-2179 or k.bernards@bcpa-mac.com
Fee: $25