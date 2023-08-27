 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/414111/sounds-of-summer-at-youngberg-hill-2023
All Dates:Aug 27, 2023 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Sounds of Summer at Youngberg Hill

Sounds of Summer

Featuring Aaron Meyer and Friends



A benefit for Linfield College Music Programs

Sponsored by Bernards, CPA

Dave Franey Electric, LLC and Lum’s Auto Center



Attendees agree to follow all OHA Safety Guidelines



Lawn Seating – Bring Chairs

Wine Bar

Pre-ordered food and dessert from The Wandering Vine is available for order with your ticket purchase.

Outside Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages Welcome.



For more information or to purchase tickets in advance:



503-472-2179 or k.bernards@bcpa-mac.com

 

Fee: $25

Youngberg Hill Winery
Youngberg Hill Winery 10660 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
