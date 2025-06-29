Location: Dauntless Wine Co. at Old 47 Estate Map: 6505 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119 Website: https://www.breathingroomcollective.com/book All Dates: Jun 29, 2025 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm



Soundbath & Wine

Enjoy the sunset with a perfect summer outdoor crystal soundbath at Dauntless Wine Cø. at Old 47 Estate. Maggie from The Breathing Room Collective will guide you through a 90 minute soundbath journey. Set against a backdrop of rolling vineyards, fresh valley air, and panoramic mountain views, this sound bath experience offers deep healing and grounding. Allow your body to sink into relaxation as you feel the resonance of crystal bowls, chimes, and other instruments. Afterwards, relax and enjoy a glass of premium local wine from Dauntless Wine Cø. in our beautiful tasting room or the outdoor patio and vineyards. Registration price includes one glass of wine.

Fee: $40