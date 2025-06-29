 Calendar Home
Location:Dauntless Wine Co. at Old 47 Estate
Map:6505 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
Website:https://www.breathingroomcollective.com/book
All Dates:Jun 29, 2025 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Soundbath & Wine

Enjoy the sunset with a perfect summer outdoor crystal soundbath at Dauntless Wine Cø. at Old 47 Estate. Maggie from The Breathing Room Collective will guide you through a 90 minute soundbath journey. Set against a backdrop of rolling vineyards, fresh valley air, and panoramic mountain views, this sound bath experience offers deep healing and grounding. Allow your body to sink into relaxation as you feel the resonance of crystal bowls, chimes, and other instruments. Afterwards, relax and enjoy a glass of premium local wine from Dauntless Wine Cø. in our beautiful tasting room or the outdoor patio and vineyards. Registration price includes one glass of wine.

 

Fee: $40

Enjoy the sunset with a perfect summer outdoor crystal soundbath at Dauntless Wine Cø. at Old 47 Estate. Maggie from The Breathing Room Collective will guide you through a 90 minute soundbath journey. Set against a backdrop of rolling vineyards, fresh valley air, and panoramic mountain views, this sound bath experience offers deep healing and grounding. Allow your body to sink into relaxation ...
Dauntless Wine Co. at Old 47 Estate
Dauntless Wine Co. at Old 47 Estate 97119 6505 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
June (2025)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable