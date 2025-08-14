Sound Bath Meditation at Eminent Domaine

Join us for a special outdoor sound bath and wine tasting at Eminent Domaine vineyard & tasting room in Oregon's Ribbon Ridge AVA.



Experience deep relaxation and restoration with crystal singing bowls, ocean drum and chimes. Guided by sound practitioner, Brooke Lyons.



This 60-minute session will begin with a guided meditation followed by an immersive sound journey to restore your mind and body, leaving you feeling deeply rejuvenated and renewed.



You will be laying down for this experience. Please bring a yoga mat or blanket to lay on. Dress in layers in case it is chilly.



Enjoy a complimentary glass of rosè on the patio afterwards (for guests 21+). Bring your own food and have a picnic while taking in the breathtaking views.



All are welcome to attend. No experience necessary!



Plan to arrive by 9:15am to get settled in.



The sound bath will be from 9:30-10:30am.



Wine will be served after the sound bath.

Fee: $44