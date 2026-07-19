|Location:
|Hinman Vineyard
|Map:
|27012 Briggs Hill Road Eugene, Oregon 97405, Eugene, OR 97405
|Phone:
|(541) 345-1945
|Website:
|https://www.hinmanvineyards.com/events/soul-in-the-vineyard
|All Dates:
Soul in the Vineyard
Sip wine and listen to soul music on a summer Sunday… The Ready Steady Soul Club presents Soul in the Vineyard, a 60s-70s rare soul record party featuring the Ready Steady Soul Club DJs. This event is all-ages, free, and outdoors.
Bring your dancing shoes to the hillside for an unforgettable evening of high-energy soul, funk and