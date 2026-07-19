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Location:Hinman Vineyard
Map:27012 Briggs Hill Road Eugene, Oregon 97405, Eugene, OR 97405
Phone: (541) 345-1945
Website:https://www.hinmanvineyards.com/events/soul-in-the-vineyard
All Dates:Jul 19, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Soul in the Vineyard

Sip wine and listen to soul music on a summer Sunday… The Ready Steady Soul Club presents Soul in the Vineyard, a 60s-70s rare soul record party featuring the Ready Steady Soul Club DJs. This event is all-ages, free, and outdoors.

Bring your dancing shoes to the hillside for an unforgettable evening of high-energy soul, funk and

Hinman Vineyard
Hinman Vineyard 27012 27012 Briggs Hill Road Eugene, Oregon 97405, Eugene, OR 97405
July (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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