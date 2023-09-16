Soter Vineyards Celebrates 25 Years with a Harvest

On September 16, Soter Vineyards will open its doors to members and guests alike for an incredible wine-and-food-filled harvest party honoring their 25th anniversary as a winery and the release of the 2011 Extended Tirage Mineral Springs Brut Rosé.



That’s 25 years of commitment to biodynamic grape farming, heartfelt Oregon hospitality, and continually raising the bar on all aspects of sustainability in the world of winemaking. Tickets to the event will include access to a culinary collaboration of epic proportions between the Soter hospitality team and Chef Bret Uniss of Humble Spirit and Source Farms. This will be a wine-country-casual, cocktail-style party, with live music, food, and plenty of wine. Highlights include bites from Soter's Head Chef Clayton Allen (Formerly of Clyde Commons), like the MSR Cornmeal Hushpuppy with fermented snap peas and whipped fata morgana, as well as Humble Spirit's cult following house-made dessert: the Tabula Rasa Farms Oreo, and so much more!



The team at Soter Vineyards hopes you will join them for this auspicious evening as we bid farewell to summer and welcome the harvest season.

Fee: $175