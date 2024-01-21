Sommelier Series - Cellar Seasoned

Sommelier Series is back in 2024, and we’re kicking off the new year with a historic crossover tasting event with Hyland’s Wines & Paradise series.







“Cellar Seasoned” will be an educational interactive look at the art & science of aging wine. WSET Diploma Certified, Joe Paradise, will guide you through renowned regions, like Barolo, Champagne, Rioja, and more! Taste carefully matured vintages going back decades. Learn how & why these wines are cellared. And discover when the best time to drink them is. Tickets are limited, so don’t miss it!





Fee: $40