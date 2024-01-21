 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5036623700
Email:lily@solenaestate.com
Website:http://17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
All Dates:Jan 21, 2024 11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Sommelier Series - Cellar Seasoned

Sommelier Series is back in 2024, and we’re kicking off the new year with a historic crossover tasting event with Hyland’s Wines & Paradise series.



“Cellar Seasoned” will be an educational interactive look at the art & science of aging wine. WSET Diploma Certified, Joe Paradise, will guide you through renowned regions, like Barolo, Champagne, Rioja, and more! Taste carefully matured vintages going back decades. Learn how & why these wines are cellared. And discover when the best time to drink them is. Tickets are limited, so don’t miss it!

 

Fee: $40

Sommelier Series is back in 2024, and we’re kicking off the new year with a historic crossover tasting event with Hyland’s Wines & Paradise series.“Cellar Seasoned” will be an educational interactive look at the art & science of aging wine. WSET Diploma Certified, Joe Paradise, will guide you through renowned regions, like Barolo, Champagne, Rioja, and more! Taste carefully ...
Solena Estate
Solena Estate 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, OR 97148
January (2024)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable