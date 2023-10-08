 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 503-662-3700
Email:info@solenaestate.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/solena-estate-yamhill/event/430568/sommelier-series-4
All Dates:Oct 8, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Sommelier Series #4

In the 4th Sommelier Class this year, our in-house Sommelier Hugo will take your class through six wines from different countries in the southern hemisphere. You will discuss their wine-growing history, influences in the world, what makes them unique, and why people should drink more of them.

Tickets are limited so make sure to grab yours now!

 

Fee: $30

In the 4th Sommelier Class this year, our in-house Sommelier Hugo will take your class through six wines from different countries in the southern hemisphere. You will discuss their wine-growing history, influences in the world, what makes them unique, and why people should drink more of them.Tickets are limited so make sure to grab yours now!   Fee: $30
Solena Estate
Solena Estate 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
October (2023)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable