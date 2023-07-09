|Location:
|Solena Estate
|Map:
|17096 Northeast Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|503-662-3700
|Email:
|lily@solenaestate.com
|Website:
|http://solenaestate.com
|All Dates:
Sommelier Series #3
In the third Sommelier Series class of the year, Hugo, our in-house Sommelier will do a guided tasting through hand-selected library wines in celebration of Bastille Day.
Your class will "Storm the Cellar" and enjoy exclusive and rarely-seen bottles from Laurent Montalieu's private collection.
Tickets are $40 with limited availability!
Fee: $40