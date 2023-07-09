 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Estate
Map:17096 Northeast Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-662-3700
Email:lily@solenaestate.com
Website:http://solenaestate.com
All Dates:Jul 9, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Sommelier Series #3

In the third Sommelier Series class of the year, Hugo, our in-house Sommelier will do a guided tasting through hand-selected library wines in celebration of Bastille Day.

Your class will "Storm the Cellar" and enjoy exclusive and rarely-seen bottles from Laurent Montalieu's private collection.

Tickets are $40 with limited availability!

 

Fee: $40

Solena Estate
Solena Estate 17096 17096 Northeast Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
