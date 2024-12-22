 Calendar Home
Location:Barking Dog Wine
Map:258 N Kutch St. Ste B, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: (971) 333-1994
Email:info@barkingdog.wine
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/solstice-wreath-crafting-at-barking-dog-tickets-1083421445709?aff=oddtdtcreator
All Dates:Dec 20, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 21, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 22, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Solstice Wreath Crafting at Barking Dog

Solstice Wreath Crafting at Barking Dog Wine

Join us at Barking Dog Wine & Art Gallery for a fun and festive afternoon of crafting vine wreaths made from our own Pinot Noir vines! Get into the holiday spirit by creating a unique, handmade solstice wreath to adorn your home—these wreaths are crafted to last a decade or more.

Event Details:

Location: 258 N Kutch St, Ste B, Carlton, OR
Ticket Price: $35, includes a wine tasting flight, grape vine wreath & craft supplies
Date & Time: December 21st, 22nd & 23rd, 2024
This in-person event is perfect for friends, family, and holiday enthusiasts alike! We welcome minors with adult supervision; they can join in the creativity by decorating a wreath for just $20.

Don’t miss this cozy opportunity to get crafty, sip some wine, and celebrate the season in the heart of Carlton. Secure your spot and start the season off with a handmade touch!

 

Fee: $35

Craft your own holiday vine wreath at Barking Dog Wine! Join us for festive fun and holiday cheer!

Barking Dog Wine
Barking Dog Wine 97111 258 N Kutch St. Ste B, Carlton, OR 97111
