Solstice Wreath Crafting at Barking Dog

Solstice Wreath Crafting at Barking Dog Wine



Join us at Barking Dog Wine & Art Gallery for a fun and festive afternoon of crafting vine wreaths made from our own Pinot Noir vines! Get into the holiday spirit by creating a unique, handmade solstice wreath to adorn your home—these wreaths are crafted to last a decade or more.



Event Details:



Location: 258 N Kutch St, Ste B, Carlton, OR

Ticket Price: $35, includes a wine tasting flight, grape vine wreath & craft supplies

Date & Time: December 21st, 22nd & 23rd, 2024

This in-person event is perfect for friends, family, and holiday enthusiasts alike! We welcome minors with adult supervision; they can join in the creativity by decorating a wreath for just $20.



Don’t miss this cozy opportunity to get crafty, sip some wine, and celebrate the season in the heart of Carlton. Secure your spot and start the season off with a handmade touch!

Fee: $35