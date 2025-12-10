Solstice Soirée

Come one, come all! Join us for some holiday fun!



We cordially invite you to join us for one last hurrah of 2025 before we take our break for the holidays. We are throwing a party on the Winter Solstice this year to celebrate the weird, wonderful culture we’ve built together here in the PNW. The best way to do that is with fun and games in our cellar, glass pours, and good vibes galore. We will feature a manifestation box, where you can collect our hopes and wishes for good things to come to all of us in the new year. But it all wouldn’t feel complete without one last chance to get the community together… with an ugly sweater contest!



Yes, you heard that right! We will gather everyone together in a spectacle of awe and wonder to judge and be judged, during the last hour of our party.



Of course, we don’t want to be limited by the scope of one holiday or theme, because that wouldn’t be any fun. So we invite ugly sweaters of all shapes, sizes, colors and themes to participate! Do you have an alien sweater that didn’t make it to the UFO festival? That one halloween sweater that makes you look like a giant pumpkin? Did someone get creative and make something to match their cats? Bring. It. on. We’re here for it. The crazier the better.



Your ticket will include a glass of wine and snacks, and entry to an array of fun and games. You can enter yourself into the ugly sweater contest, play ring toss on wine bottles, quiz yourself on wine trivia, and drop your thoughts for 2026 into the manifestation box. Plus, shop our holiday specials, stock up on holiday wines, and donate items or cash in our Community Donation Drive benefitting YCAP and Juliette’s House. Let’s bring a little extra cheer this holiday season, everyone is welcome to join us for some fun!



Tickets available at the door for $20, and covers a beverage of choice and a cup of snacks to party with. More snacks and beverages will be available, of course. Please RSVP on Tock so we know you are coming!

Fee: $20