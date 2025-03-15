 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5036623700
Email:lily@solenaestate.com
Website:http://17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
All Dates:Mar 15, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Solena's 24th Birthday Bash!

Join us on March 15th as we celebrate Soléna’s 24th birthday with a special Open House event at the Soléna Estate Tasting Room! We’ll be pouring Soléna’s favorite wines throughout the day and celebrating the legacy of Shea Vineyards, with a spotlight on their incredible contributions to winemaking. A special guest will also join us—stay tuned for the announcement! We’ll have Biscuits and Pickles to complement the wine to make the day even more memorable. More details about the menu and festivities will be shared soon!

Saturday, March 15th, 2025 | 11:00am - 5:00pm

Mark your calendar and get ready to raise a glass to 24 amazing years of Soléna. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

 

Fee: $TBD

Solena Estate
Solena Estate 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, OR 97148
