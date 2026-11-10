Sokol Blosser Happy Hour: Silent Book Club

A good book, a glass of wine, and a cozy seat. That’s Silent Book Club, and it might just be the most relaxing hour of your week. There’s no assigned book; just bring whatever you’re reading, whether it’s a page-turning mystery, a novel you’ve been meaning to start, or the memoir that’s been waiting on your bookshelf.



Settle in with a glass of Sokol Blosser wine and enjoy a quiet hour of reading surrounded by fellow book lovers. When the hour is up, stay to chat about what you’re reading, swap recommendations, or simply keep turning pages. It’s a peaceful way to slow down, unplug, and enjoy a little time for yourself on the Estate.



Happy Hour begins at 4pm and concludes at 7pm. Seating is first come, first served, so feel free to stop by any time between those hours for a great time!