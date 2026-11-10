Sokol Blosser Happy Hour in the Wine Bar

Some of the best evenings are the simple ones. Stop by the Wine Bar after work, bring a friend, and unwind with a glass of Sokol Blosser wine and a few light bites. It’s an easy, laid-back way to end the day, with great wine and good company.



Happy Hour begins at 4pm and concludes at 7pm. Seating is first come, first served, so feel free to stop by any time between those hours for a great time!