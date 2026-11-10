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Location:Sokol Blosser Winery
Map:5000 NE Sokol Blosser Ln., Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-2282
Email:events@sokolblosser.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/sokolblosser/event/628610/happy-hour-in-the-wine-bar
All Dates:Nov 20, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sokol Blosser Happy Hour in the Wine Bar

Some of the best evenings are the simple ones. Stop by the Wine Bar after work, bring a friend, and unwind with a glass of Sokol Blosser wine and a few light bites. It’s an easy, laid-back way to end the day, with great wine and good company.

Happy Hour begins at 4pm and concludes at 7pm. Seating is first come, first served, so feel free to stop by any time between those hours for a great time!

Come unwind at Sokol Blosser Happy Hour!

Sokol Blosser Winery
Sokol Blosser Winery 97114 5000 NE Sokol Blosser Ln., Dayton, OR 97114
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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