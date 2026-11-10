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Location:Sokol Blosser Winery
Map:5000 NE Sokol Blosser Ln., Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-2282
Email:events@sokolblosser.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/sokolblosser/event/628608/happy-hour-focaccia-making-with-chef-jesus
All Dates:Nov 20, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sokol Blosser Focaccia Making with Chef Jesus

There’s nothing quite like warm focaccia straight from the oven. Step into the kitchen with Chef Jesus and learn how he makes our famous focaccia, from start to finish. He’ll guide you through each step, from mixing and shaping the dough to adding the toppings and baking it to a perfect golden finish, sharing his tips and tricks along the way.

This relaxed, hands-on class is perfect for bakers of every level, whether it’s your first time making bread or you’re ready to take your skills up a notch. Enjoy a glass of Sokol Blosser wine as you bake, then take home a fresh loaf to enjoy around your own table.

Cost: $25. 

Learn how to make our famous Focaccia with Chef Jesus!

Sokol Blosser Winery
Sokol Blosser Winery 97114 5000 NE Sokol Blosser Ln., Dayton, OR 97114
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