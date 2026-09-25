Location: WillaKenzie Estate Map: 19143 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148 Phone: 5036623280 Email: hospitality@willakenzie.com Website: https://www.exploretock.com/willakenzie/ All Dates: Sep 25, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Oct 2, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Oct 9, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Oct 16, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Oct 23, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Oct 30, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Nov 6, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Nov 13, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Nov 20, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Dec 4, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Dec 11, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Dec 18, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm



Social Hour

In the spirit of how wine tasting used to be, we’re opening our doors for a complimentary Social Hour every Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Gather your friends or come by yourself and enjoy world-class wines, including exclusive pours you can only taste here. Take in breathtaking vineyard views and relax by the fire in our cozy tasting room.

While reservations are welcome, they are not required. Feel free to simply arrive and unwind with us.